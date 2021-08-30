Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reconciling?

Getty

Could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West be rekindling their romance?

The exes made headlines when they recreated their wedding at his “Donda” listening party in Chicago last week, and now a source tells TMZ they are "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."

Apple Music/Twitter

Insiders say they are still moving forward with the divorce and working through their issues, but there is still hope she could withdraw the divorce petition.

Sources say they both want what’s best for their four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Not only did Kim bring the children to all three of Kanye’s recent “Donda” listening parties, the exes were also spotted enjoying a kid-free lunch in Malibu earlier this month.