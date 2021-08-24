Kanye West Requests to Change His Name to Ye

Getty

Rapper Kanye West is making some changes!

TMZ reports West has filed legal documents to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, a nickname he’s been going by for years.

It is unclear what led to Kanye’s filing.

The artist has been busy with his new album “Donda,” even hosting listening parties in Atlanta. According to Billboard, Kanye’s next event will feature a replica of his childhood home, which he reportedly bought back.