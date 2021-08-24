The Truth Behind Those Ben Affleck Engagement Ring Shopping Pics

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Ben Affleck was spotted dropping by Tiffany & Co. in Century City, sparking rumors that he was shopping for an engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez.

Though it looked like Ben was browsing for rings, it wasn’t what it seemed!

E! News reports that Ben and his family were taking part in a scavenger hunt at the mall. A source told the outlet, “They split into teams with his daughters on one team and Ben, Sam and his mom on the other. They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list."

“They all had fun and got into the game," the source went on. "It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together."

While Ben may not have left Tiffany & Co. with an engagement ring, another source claimed that Bennifer 2.0 are “seriously talking about getting married.”

An insider told Us Weekly, “They are both madly in love and don't want to let one another go this time.”

Ben and Jennifer have been inseparable lately. Along with catching a performance of “Hamilton” at the Pantages Theatre with their kids on Friday, they were also seen taking their children to the Magic Castle over the weekend. Looks like they are blending their families with ease!

A source recently told People magazine, “Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids.”