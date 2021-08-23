Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Engagement Rings?!

Backgrid

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance months ago, but are they ready for the next big step?

Over the weekend, Ben was spotted at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, where he was seen browsing engagement rings in photos obtained by Page Six.

Ben was joined on the outing by his mom Chris Anne Boldt and son Samuel.

Could Ben be looking for an engagement ring for J.Lo?

Back in 2002, Affleck popped the question to Lopez with a $2.5 million sparkler from Harry Winston.

Ben and Jennifer have been inseparable lately. Along with catching a performance of “Hamilton” at the Pantages Theatre with their kids on Friday, they were also seen taking their children to the Magic Castle over the weekend. Looks like they are blending their families with ease!

A source recently told People magazine, “Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids.”