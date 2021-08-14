Celebrity News August 14, 2021
J.Lo Removes Most Traces of A-Rod from Her Instagram
Erased!
Us Weekly reports that stans have discovered J.Lo wiped most traces of A-Rod from her Instagram account as she moves deeper into her rekindled relationship with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.
As of Saturday, the 52-year-old icon had unfollowed Rodriguez and also deleted their many photos together that had, until recently, been viewable on the account.
A-Rod has not, as yet, done the same to J.Lo — he follows her still.
One exception includes anything to do with J.Lo and A-Rod's children, who reportedly got along well together; those videos and images survived the purge.
In the meantime, Lopez and Affleck, who were a couple from 2002-2004 and who struck up a new romance around her birthday this year, are all over the Instagram.
Everyone is rooting for them as a couple, including Ben's longtime bestie Matt Damon, who said on "The Carlos Watson Show" earlier this month, "Oh, man, no one's pulling harder than I am. They're both great."