J.Lo Removes Most Traces of A-Rod from Her Instagram

Instagram/@lacarba

Erased!

Us Weekly reports that stans have discovered J.Lo wiped most traces of A-Rod from her Instagram account as she moves deeper into her rekindled relationship with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

As of Saturday, the 52-year-old icon had unfollowed Rodriguez and also deleted their many photos together that had, until recently, been viewable on the account.

A-Rod has not, as yet, done the same to J.Lo — he follows her still.

One exception includes anything to do with J.Lo and A-Rod's children, who reportedly got along well together; those videos and images survived the purge.

In the meantime, Lopez and Affleck, who were a couple from 2002-2004 and who struck up a new romance around her birthday this year, are all over the Instagram.