Reunited! Jennifer Garner Spotted with Ex-BF John Miller — See the Pics

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together, and now it looks like his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has rekindled a romance, too!

Garner, 49, was spotted with her ex-boyfriend John Miller in NYC!

The actress and CaliGroup CEO were first linked in October 2018, but split last year. Us Weekly reported the pair was back together as of May 2021, and now there are photos to prove it. View the gallery above!

The couple was spotted outside an apartment building on Monday, where Jen kept it casual in a white sweater, jeans, and sandals, while John wore black jeans and a flannel shirt.

Garner was in NYC while Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday in L.A. on Sunday with their three kids, Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

He was also spotted getting flirty with Lopez outside his Brentwood, California, home on Tuesday, even sharing a goodbye kiss.