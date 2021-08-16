Kelly Clarkson Takes Vegas Girls’ Trip After Divorce Battle Win

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Singer Kelly Clarkson hit Las Vegas with some girlfriends, and shared the fun on social media.

Clarkson challenged followers to top the fun she was having as she posed with the women on Instagram, writing, “Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait… I dare you to have a better time than me right now.”

Kelly then headed to the George Strait concert at T-Mobile Arena, where she donned a cowboy hat for another vacay selfie.

“Seeing the true King of country music tonight,” she wrote.

In another post she praised Strait, writing, “Y’all, run, don’t walk to any George Strait show coming to a venue near you! He is still the #GOAT.”

Kelly took off on the getaway just a day after TMZ reported that a judge ruled to uphold her prenuptial agreement with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to the site, the prenup separates all Kelly’s assets and income earned during her marriage.