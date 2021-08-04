How Kelly Clarkson Is Dealing with Massive Monthly Support Payments to Brandon Blackstock

Getty

Despite being ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in temporary support per month to ex Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is “more than fine.”

A source told People magazine, “She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

As for the monthly payments, the insider said, “The court order is what it is. It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

While Kelly’s schedule is busy with the “Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Voice,” her priority is still their two children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. Another insider stressed, “When she doesn't work, she is all about being a mom. She loves being with her kids."

“Occasionally, she even takes her kids to work," the source emphasized. "It's obvious that she wants to spend as much time with them as possible."

Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and in November she was granted primary custody of River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The court docs read, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody.”

The papers also noted that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Blackstock was granted approval to visit their children in Los Angeles, where Clarkson currently lives.

Brandon was also approved to FaceTime with the children daily “at a mutually agreed upon time.”

Clarkson has been candid about the split, telling “Extra” in October, “It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too.'”

She said of her support system, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”