Kelly Clarkson Wants to ‘Build a New Life’ as She Asks Judge for Divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Getty

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock could be one step closer to divorce.

In a divorce doc obtained by People, Kelly asks the judge to sign off on the split as they continue to sort out spousal and child support.

“The Voice” coach insisted that her and Brandon “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.”

People reports, Blackstock is asking for $436,000 a month in spousal and child support… totaling more than $5.2 million per year.

Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and in November she was granted primary custody of their two children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

Clarkson has been candid about the split, telling “Extra” in October, “It's just one day when you're like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it's not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too.'”

She said of her support system, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It's a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”