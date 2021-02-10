Kelly Clarkson Explains Why Co-Parenting Is So ‘Difficult’

Getty

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it real about co-parenting with ex Brandon Blackstock.

On an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the star chatted with Khloé Kardashian about the struggles of co-parenting. Khloé, who is the mother of daughter True with Tristan Thompson, said, “You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now, too.”

“It's tough," Clarkson admitted. "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

Kelly stressed the importance of putting the kids first, saying, “As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board.”

Kelly filed for divorce in June after nearly seven years of marriage.

Clarkson requested joint physical and legal custody of their children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. A judge granted primary custody to Clarkson.

The court docs reads, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody.”

The papers also note that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Blackstock will be allowed to visit their children in Los Angeles, where Clarkson currently lives.

As for the holidays, the docs reveal that River and Remington would spend Thanksgiving break and part of Christmas with Blackstock. Clarkson would get to spend Christmas afternoon through the New Year’s holiday with River and Remington.

Blackstock will be able to FaceTime with the children daily “at a mutually agreed upon time.”

The two have also agreed not to “speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children. The custodial parent shall not allow the minor children to be in the presence of any third party who speaks about the other parent in a derogatory manner.”

Last year, Kelly got candid about divorce. She told “Extra’s” Nate Burleson, “It's just one day when you're like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it's not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too.'”

When Nate asked, “Why do you feel you need to be so transparent and what does it feel like when you get the support you receive?” Kelly answered, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It's a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”