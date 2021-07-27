Kelly Clarkson’s Monthly Support Payments to Ex Brandon Blackstock Revealed

Getty

Weeks after Kelly Clarkson asked a judge to sign off on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, there is a new update on the proceedings.

The Blast reports Clarkson has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to Blackstock.

According to the court docs, Kelly’s monthly income is listed as $1,583,617.

Starting in April of this year, the singer was required to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support.

The docs also reveal that Blackstock made a “deliberate choice” to quit his career as a manager to “become a rancher full-time.”

Clarkson must also pay $1.25 million in Brandon’s legal fees and other costs pertaining to their divorce. In December, Blackstock asked for $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, totaling more than $5.2 million a year.

Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and in November she was granted primary custody of their two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

The court docs read, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody.”

The papers also noted that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Blackstock was granted approval to visit their children in Los Angeles, where Clarkson currently lives.

Brandon was also approved to FaceTime with the children daily “at a mutually agreed upon time.”

Clarkson has been candid about the split, telling “Extra” in October, “It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too.'”

She said of her support system, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”