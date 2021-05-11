Why Kelly Clarkson Is Feeling Pressure After John Legend’s Birthday Party for Daughter Luna

NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are spilling on the competition on “The Voice.”

On Monday, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelly and John on the red carpet before the first live show.

Over the weekend, Kelly and her kids attended John’s daughter Luna’s birthday party. Of her Mother’s Day, Kelly dished, “It was so good. I did mom things. I took them to swim team practice. I actually took them to Luna's birthday party. She turned 5, our kids are actually a day apart, they are both 5, my youngest… They had the greatest time ever. There was cotton candy.”

John and his wife Chrissy Teigen threw Luna an epic unicorn-themed party with horse rides, makeup, and hair extensions. John quipped, “Unicorns are real.”

Kelly said she is feeling the pressure since her daughter River Rose’s birthday is next month. She admitted, “He’s raised the bar, which has totally screwed me. What am I going to do…? I already asked [Chrissy] who helped her with that party.” John smiled, saying, “Just don’t go to any of Kylie Jenner’s kids’ parties… They created an amusement park.”

As for how they keep it competitive off set, Kelly answered, “That's who I am.” John added, “I think I get motivated when we are in the rehearsals… I’m like, ‘Let’s go,’” Kelly continued. “I’m always competitive.”