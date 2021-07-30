New Details About Kelly Clarkson’s Support Payments to Brandon Blackstock

Getty

Earlier this week, news broke about Kelly Clarkson’s monthly support payments to ex Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to Brandon, but a source just told People that the arrangement is “strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly’s monthly income is listed as $1,583,617.

Clarkson must also pay $1.25 million in Brandon’s legal fees and other costs pertaining to their divorce. In December, Blackstock asked for $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, totaling more than $5.2 million a year.

Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and in November she was granted primary custody of their two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

The court docs read, “The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody.”

The papers also noted that “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Blackstock was granted approval to visit their children in Los Angeles, where Clarkson currently lives.

Brandon was also approved to FaceTime with the children daily “at a mutually agreed upon time.”

Clarkson has been candid about the split, telling “Extra” in October, “It’s just one day when you’re like, ‘Wow, this has forever changed and it’s not just my heart has changed, there’s other little hearts, too.'”

She said of her support system, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me… It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”