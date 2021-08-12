Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Restore Her Name Amid Divorce

Getty

Kelly Clarkson is ready to go back to her maiden name amid her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

New legal docs obtained by “Extra” reveal the singer’s name was changed to Kelly Blackstock when the couple wed, and now she is asking a judge to restore her name to Kelly Clarkson.

The docs state, "Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment.”

She’s also asking for a default judgment in the case to end the marriage while they sort out finances.

Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and in November she was granted primary custody of River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

It was previously reported that Kelly has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to Brandon, but a source told People that the arrangement is “strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

According to court documents, Kelly’s monthly income is more than $1.5 million.

Clarkson must also pay $1.25 million in Brandon’s legal fees and other costs pertaining to their divorce.