Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spears Agrees to Step Down as Her Conservator

Getty Images

It looks like Britney Spears is getting her wish!

TMZ reports Britney’s dad Jamie Spears is stepping down as the conservator of her estate.

In new court documents, Jamie’s legal team said, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests. Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” the doc stated.

Though Jamie has been slammed by Britney in court, he maintains that he “came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her” when she was “desperately in need of help” in 2008. His lawyer claimed, “Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress.”

Jamie insisted that he never forced her hand on anything, including performing concerts.

During her June testimony, Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

Claiming that she was “forced” to do her 2018 tour, she declared, “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave!”

In response to the new docs from Jamie’s legal team, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told TMZ, “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."