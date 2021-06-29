First Pic! Gal Gadot & Yaron Varsano Welcome Baby #3

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, 35, is a mom again!

On Tuesday, Gadot announced that she gave birth to her third child with husband Yaron Varsano.

She wrote on Instagram, “My sweet family. Couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired). We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

Gadot also included a precious pic of her family with the new baby!

Gal broke the news of her pregnancy in March. At the time, she posted a pic of her baby bump, writing on Instagram, “Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿.”

Gal and Yaron are also the parents of daughters Maya, 3, and Alma, 9.

A few months ago, Gal opened up about her third pregnancy on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” About the wide range of emotions she was feeling, she shared, “I can cry from commercials. I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind. I can cry from a good song. I’m a crier right now. And usually, I’m so not like that! That’s why it’s so shocking.”