Gal Gadot Expecting Baby #3 — See Her Growing Bump!

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot has another baby on the way!

On Monday, Gadot announced she’s expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano.

Along with posting a pic of her family cradling her baby bump, Gal wrote on Instagram, “Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿.”

On Sunday, Gal showed no signs of her pregnancy while attending the Golden Globes, where she presented the Best Picture - Foreign Language award.

For her look for the evening, Gal wore a flowy white Givenchy dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gal and Yaron are already parents to daughters Maya, 3, and Alma, 9.

Gal recently opened up about her second pregnancy, telling Baby Magazine UK, "I didn’t tell anyone because you just don’t broadcast it in the beginning. But it became more apparent when I had such bad sickness, not just morning, but afternoon and evening too. I felt terrible. I was literally on set, shooting a scene and in my head the whole time I’m saying, ‘don’t vomit, don’t vomit. Just keep it in, please don’t vomit.’ How I didn’t throw up on the guys is a miracle, I was waiting for it to happen.”