Bennifer 2.0 Is On! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together again!

This time, the two were photographed stepping out of a home together with Jennifer flashing a smile, and Ben only a few steps behind.

In another shot, Ben is outside on the balcony taking a smoke break while J.Lo is partially seen inside wearing a blue dress.

MEGA

A source shared with E! News, "Ben took a red-eye to Miami and went straight to J.Lo's new house in the early morning hours. She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around."

"She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress," the insider added. "They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view."

The sighting comes just days after it was revealed that Jennifer flew to Los Angeles to spend time with Ben.

A source recently told People magazine, “Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days. She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

While Jennifer “seems very happy and excited about her future,” the source pointed out, “It's a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work."

While it looks like they might be giving their relationship another shot, a second source says they are in no rush to define things.

The source told Us Weekly, “Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public."

“It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure,” the insider said.

“When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

Just before the photos surfaced, J.Lo’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, wrote on Instagram, “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”