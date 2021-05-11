Nick Jonas Clears Up Comments About Being a Sex Symbol, Plus: Why He’s Happy to Be on the Red Carpet

NBCUniversal

On Monday, Nick Jonas hit the red carpet for “The Voice’s” first live show of the season!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Nick, who hasn’t been on a red carpet for “The Voice” since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. When Jenn mentioned that it was his first red carpet for the show in 15 months, Nick replied, “I had my first step back on the red carpet at the BAFTAs over in London. It was so bizarre, very strange, but it felt really good to start inching towards a new normal. This is amazing to be in the studio, on a red carpet, to be your first interview in 15 months — I'm honored.

Sharing about his life under lockdown, Jonas said, “Last year, we were quarantining… we were about to move into our house and it wasn’t ready yet. We had to rent this place and the AC didn’t work

It was very hot, I was setting the equipment myself and the live show started and I was sweating bullets. It wasn’t ‘cause I was nervous, it was just ‘cause I had been doing manual labor all day to set up the rig. We got through it, but to be back on the soundstage this year is really meaningful to us.”

It may mean a lot to the coaches to be back, but that doesn’t stop the trash talking! When asked what the coaches are more competitive over, the trash talking or the actual singing, Nick answered, “Wow, that's a good question. I think it's kind of even. The thing I will say I've had to sort of get used to is leaving the trash talking at the studio and not bringing it home… In normal life, with other people outside of the coaches, it can sort I carry over and it’s not really an ideal situation for dinner conversation to be trash talking.”

Jonas also clarified his recent comments about being embarrassed by his sex symbol status. He said, “It’s sort of odd to think that your mother and father would be reading something like that… It’s flattering, certainly, if you take it at face value, don’t let it go to your head.”