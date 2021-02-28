Nick Jonas Hosts 'SNL' as Brother Kevin Asks, 'Are We Still a Band?'

Getty Images

"We have a great show for you tonight — I'm here!"

With that, Nick Jonas closed his first monologue as a host of "SNL," announcing himself as the night's musical guest. His last stints as musical guest was as part of the Jonas Brothers in 2019 and solo in 2016.

But before the skits and his performances of "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven" began, Nick had some questions to answer from his brother, Kevin, who was in the audience.

During Nick's monologue, Kevin stood and jokingly asked, "Are we good?... Are we still a band?" When Nick reassured him the Jonas Brothers are, indeed, still a band, Kevin pressed, "Are you sure? Because I just bought a house."

Nick then sang a toast to Broadway, which has been dark for a year, joined by "SNL" cast members.