Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Being Vulnerable, Plus: Why She’s Not Feeling Pressure to Have Kids

Getty

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding “author” to her résumé!

The star is releasing her new memoir “Unfinished,” which chronicles her rise from pageant queen to Bollywood to Hollywood.

Chopra Jonas puts it all out there in the book, including private photos and personal revelations. She told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay that she hopes the book will inspire readers. “I hope you see if you put your mind to anything, it’s possible.”

In the book, Priyanka confesses she had to overcome bullies, pressures from producers to have plastic surgery, and a battle with depression after losing her dad.

When asked if being vulnerable in print was hard, Priyanka answered, “Yes and no… because there was no medium in the middle, it was just me and the works that were coming out of my thoughts. It was a lot easier to be just completely honest about what happened… Talk about rejections, failures, mistakes — everyone is human.”

She also opened up about possibly having children with husband Nick Jonas. She shared, “I’m not someone who wants to put pressure on that side of me or him. It’s something we’re always aligned on — we align on family and family values — and I leave it up to God whether it’s meant to be.”

The two are spending more time together than usual due to COVID-19. Of what she’s learned about him during lockdown, Priyanka dished, “He is a neat freak!”