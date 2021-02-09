Priyanka Chopra’s Memoir Reveals a Routine Surgery Made Her Face Look ‘Completely Different’

Getty

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s new memoir “Unfinished” is addressing those “Plastic Chopra” taunts and explaining how a routine surgery in the early 2000s left her face “completely different.”

The procedure took place after she won Miss World 2000, and an excerpt posted on JustJared.com further explains it was a nasal polyp removal that didn’t go as planned.

Priyanka says in the book, “Fortunately, a polypectomy sounded like a pretty routine procedure. Unfortunately, it wasn’t.”

The surgeon “accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed,” she writes, admitting she was “horrified.”

Priyanka revealed, “My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me.” She said afterward the media called her “Plastic Chopra.”

She chose to stay quiet about the botched surgery until now, writing, “Just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge.”

Chopra lost work after the surgery, but she persevered. She insists, “My difference is my strength. If I looked like other ‘classically beautiful’ girls, then I wouldn’t stand out, and more important, I wouldn’t be me.”

She went on to have “several corrective surgeries” and is now “accustomed” to her new look.

“Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I’ve made peace with this slightly different me… I’m just like everyone else: I look at myself in the mirror and think maybe I can lose a little weight; I think maybe I can work out a little more. But I’m also content. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me,” she said.