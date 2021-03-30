Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas on ‘The Voice’

“Positions” singer Ariana Grande is taking over Nick Jonas’ coaching gig on the 21st season of “The Voice.”

A source told Page Six, “Ariana is a huge fan of ‘The Voice’ and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while.”

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show,” the insider added. “The chances are he will be back soon.”

On Tuesday, Grande confirmed the big news, writing on social media, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! [Nick Jonas,] we will miss you.”

After the news broke, John tweeted, “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”