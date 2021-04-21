Prince Harry Returns to California on the Queen’s 95th Birthday

Getty Images

Days after Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Harry is back home in Montecito, California, with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

A source told Us Weekly, “Harry couldn’t wait to return to his heavily pregnant wife and Archie. [He] is happy to be back in Montecito.”

While it was rumored that Harry would stay in the U.K. to celebrate his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday, it looks like he skipped town beforehand.

While Harry is not there to celebrate her birthday, it has been reported that Harry and his grandmother — who is still deep in mourning — met two times while he was staying at Frogmore House.

According to The Sun U.K., Prince Harry also met up with Prince William and his dad Prince Charles for two hours after the funeral. Could they be mending their widely reported rift?

A source said, “It’s early days, but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for.”

The Queen is celebrating her birthday without Philip by her side for the first time in over 70 years. In a statement, she wrote, “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.”

She added, “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world. My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”