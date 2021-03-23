Prince Harry Becomes Tech Exec — Details of His New Job!

Prince Harry has a new job!

Harry is now the chief impact officer at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Harry said, “I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

As for his job, Prince Harry will have input on initiatives like product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and will advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.

“What caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company's mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years,” Harry shared. “I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective.”

BetterUp declined to reveal Harry’s salary.

Since moving to the United States, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been making major money moves… they recently signed a $100-million deal with Netflix. They also launched a podcast with Spotify.