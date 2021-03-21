Report: Prince William Calls Prince Harry's Tell-All 'Off the Mark'

Getty Images

At the very least, Prince William disagrees with some of what Prince Harry said about him in his Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

The Sunday Times UK reports that William took exception to Harry's characterization of his brother being "trapped" by his royal obligations and protocol.

"My brother can't leave that system, but I have," Harry told Oprah. "My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Harry also avoided saying that William didn't want to secretly leave the family.

According to a Times source, William characterized Harry's comments as being "way off the mark."

The source went on to say William's feelings were "all over the place" after the interview, describing him as as emotionally "reeling."

So far, William has only responded publicly to the interview one time — 10 days ago, he was asked by a reporter if he'd spoken to his brother. In a video from a DailyMail reporter, he could be heard replying, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

Asked whether the royal family are racists, he replied, “We are very much not a racist family.”

Page Six reported the brothers had "opened communication channels" around the same time.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, Harry and William are planning to put their differences aside for one special occasion — a memorial event for their late mom Princess Diana. During an appearance on “Lorraine,” Myers said, “I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.”

“This could be a monumental period for the brothers,” Russell stressed.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell, who offered his thoughts on the royal dust-up.