Gayle King Reveals New Details About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Televised Interview

Getty

Over a week ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, but what could have stopped it from being televised?

On her SirusXM radio show “Gayle King in the House,” Oprah’s best friend Gayle King revealed that the interview was taped before Prince Philip’s hospitalization in mid-February.

She pointed out, “Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital.”

“If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time,” Gaye added. “But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point."

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has since been released from the hospital after undergoing heart surgery and treatment on an infection. He was hospitalized for a month.

Splash News

King, a friend of Markle, also praised the couple for being open about their struggles. She commented, “I think that Harry and Meghan both have been through so much for the past three years and they really have tried to work it out privately. They really have tried to get help, and nothing was working.”

“So I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they've been going through, and I do think that they accomplished that. I do,” Gayle stressed. “I think it was very brave of her and Harry to reveal what they did. It's unheard of, and it certainly has been a 'bombshell', is the word. There were six or seven that night. I stopped counting at six. It was bombshell after bombshell after bombshell, but I do believe it was an honest conversation. I'm hoping it will lead to change."

Earlier this week, Gayle broke the news that Harry spoke with older brother William and dad Charles over the phone a few days ago. While a conversation has been started, they weren’t “productive,” according to Gayle.

Gayle said, “And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.”

As for how William responded to the call making headlines, a source close to the royal told Vanity Fair, “There’s a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV.”