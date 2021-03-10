How Did Prince William & Kate Middleton React to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Interview?

Getty

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s jaws dropped like the rest of us after watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told Us Weekly, “William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said. What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

The insider claimed that William and Kate “feel horrible” for Harry and Meghan, but wished that “these conversations could have been made in private.”

During the interview, Meghan admitted she contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie. Due to the media scrutiny and feeling imprisoned by the conventions of the Palace, Meghan “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Crying, Meghan said the option of suicide was a "real and constant and frightening thought," one she found to be deeply troubling, so much so that she wanted to get professional help. The Firm, referring to the royal family and the institution running it — she wouldn't identify one person in particular — told her that getting mental health help would not look good to the public.

Meghan stressed to Oprah that realizing one needs mental health help is a process, and admitting it to others "takes courage." To be told she couldn't get help was crushing.

During their conversation, Markle refuted one of the most famous tabloid stories about herself — that she had made Kate Middleton cry — and said it was actually Kate who had made her cry!

Though she said Kate had profusely apologized (and been forgiven) for that incident, which took place in the run-up to Harry and Meghan's nuptials, when the story leaked six or seven months after the fact with the roles reversed, Meghan called it a "turning point."

"I don't think it's fair to her to go into that because she apologized and I've forgiven her," Meghan told Oprah, putting an end to talk of that episode. Saying more than once that she was not attempting to disparage Kate, Meghan did make a point that the royal family — the Firm — did nothing to dispute the story, which she said everyone in the Palace knew was a lie.

Another source told Us Weekly, "Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place. She wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation. Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident.”

During the interview, Prince Harry admitted that his relationships with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were strained.

While he expressed his love for William, he admitted they are on “different paths,” adding, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry also opened up about feeling "trapped" as a royal. He argued, "My father [Prince Charles] and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

An insider insisted to Us Weekly, "William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped. That is a label that Harry has unfairly given him.”

"William does not support Harry giving up on the family and running away and absolutely does not support speaking out against the crown," the source stressed. "There may be no path for a mended relationship between the brothers.”

More than 24 hours after Harry and Meghan’s televised interview with Oprah, the royal family broke their silence.