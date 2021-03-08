Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Interview Attracts Millions of Eyes, but Were They Paid?

Joe Pugliese

On Sunday night, millions tuned in to CBS to watch Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It has been reported that over 17 million watched the couple’s tell-all about their experience with the royal family, 10 million more than usual for CBS at that hour.

The first hour grabbed 16.963 million viewers and the second hour lured even more… 17.3 million.

The interview swamped the Critics Choice Awards, which aired on The CW.

One point of confusion for some — were Harry and Meghan paid for the interview? While CBS reportedly paid between $7-9 million to Oprah’s Harpo Productions, Oprah and Megan made clear at the start of the interview that the couple was not compensated.

While they say they have been “cut off” financially by the royal family, Harry has been living off his inheritance from his late mom, Princess Diana. He told Oprah, “Without that, we would not be able to do this.”