Prince Harry Reveals Which Royals Were Not Concerned About Archie’s Skin Color

Getty

Less than 24 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down aired, Oprah Winfrey is revealing more about the interview!

During the highly anticipated interview Sunday night, Harry and Meghan revealed that someone had voiced concerns over their son Archie’s skin color before he was born.

While Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal who voiced the concerns, Oprah noted that Harry made it clear that it wasn’t “his grandparents,” Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021 @CBSThisMorning

Winfrey elaborated, “He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations.”

“Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were a part of those conversations,” Winfrey emphasized. “He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer — on camera and off.”

During the interview, Prince Harry admitted that his relationships with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were strained. Along with saying he feels “let down” by his father, Harry stressed, “He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

When Oprah asked about the status of his relationship with William, Harry said, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

While the sit-down was airing on the East Coast, Oprah revealed that she and Meghan exchanged texts. She said, “I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, ‘How's it going?' because she was putting Archie to bed, waiting on the West Coast feed, and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast. I said, ‘From what I can tell, it's going well.’”