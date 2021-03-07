It's a Girl, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce

In the middle of a remarkably candid interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS Sunday night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their baby — due in the summer — will be a girl!

Meghan urged Harry to do the honors. Beaming, he told Oprah, "It's a girl!"

Asked how he felt when he discovered their second child's sex, he called it "amazing," and seemed pleased their son Archie would have a sister.