Celebrity News March 07, 2021
It's a Girl, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce
In the middle of a remarkably candid interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS Sunday night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their baby — due in the summer — will be a girl!
Meghan urged Harry to do the honors. Beaming, he told Oprah, "It's a girl!"
Meghan Markle Denies Making Kate Middleton CryView Story
Asked how he felt when he discovered their second child's sex, he called it "amazing," and seemed pleased their son Archie would have a sister.
Archie was born May 6, 2019. In November of last year, Meghan revealed the couple had suffered a pregnancy loss in an essay for The New York Times entitled "The Losses We Share."