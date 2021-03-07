Prince Harry on What His Late Mom Would Say: 'I Think She Saw It Coming'

Getty

Toward the end of Oprah's two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry speculated that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been empathetic to the couple's struggles.

"I think she saw it coming," Harry said, pointing out that his family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020 and noting that the only reason he and Meghan could afford to step away from their duties is that he still has the money his mom left him when she died.

While Harry said he and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, are closer than ever, he admitted there is work to be done on his relationship with his dad, Prince Charles.

Asked about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, Harry said the two had "been to hell and back" together, referring to their mother's death, and he said their relationship would also remain a priority going forward.

Princess Diana was mentioned more than once in the shockingly candid interview, more ominously when Harry said of Meghan's struggle to get help early on that "this isn't going to end well." He clarified that he was referring to his mother, who felt hounded by the media and oppressed by royal conventions, and who eventually died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

"The relationship is space at the moment," Harry said of his family, striking an upbeat note, "and time heals all things."