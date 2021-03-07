Meghan Markle Cries, Reveals: 'I Just Didn't Want to Be Alive Anymore'

In the middle of her two-hour sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle shocked her interviewer by saying she felt so battered by the media and felt so imprisoned by the conventions of the Palace, "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Crying, Meghan said thoughts of suicide were a "real and constant and frightening thought," one she found to be deeply troubling, so much so that she wanted to get help. The Firm, referring to the royal family and the institution running it — she wouldn't identify one person in particular — told her that getting mental health help would not look good.

Even human resources at the Palace said, "There's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the Institution."

Meghan stressed to Oprah that realizing you need help is a process, and admitting you need help "takes courage." To be told she couldn't get help was crushing, so much so that when told she needed to appear at an event with Harry — who knew of her thoughts of self-harm — he suggested she simply not go.

Instead, Meghan did go, but only because she realized she should not be left alone.

The revelations visibly shocked Oprah, who wondered what the Palace might say in response — and who also wondered aloud if Meghan feared that response.

"I'm not going to live my life in fear," Meghan replied. "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent."

"I've lost my father," she said, referring to her father's well-publicized betrayals of her, "I've lost a baby," she said, referring to her pregnancy loss.