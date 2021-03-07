Queen Elizabeth Speaks Hours Before Harry & Meghan's Oprah Tell-All

Getty Images

Hours before her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was set to air on CBS in the U.S., Queen Elizabeth II spoke to her subjects on the occasion of Commonwealth Day.

The Queen and other members of the royal family spoke Sunday in honor of the more than 50 countries in the Commonwealth, paying tribute to how communities have banded together to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the coming week," the 94-year-old matriarch said, "as we celebrate the friendship, spirit of unity and achievements of the Commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other. The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others."

"The need to maintain greater physical distance, or to live and work largely in isolation, has, for many people across the Commonwealth, been an unusual experience. In our everyday lives, we have had to become more accustomed to connecting and communicating via innovative technology — which has been new to some of us," she added.

Expressing optimism, she said, "Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important, as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nationals and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for all."

The speech was part of a televised event that took the place of an annual service in Westminster Abbey — which coincidentally was the last public event Harry and Meghan attended as royals.

Others in the TV event included Harry's brother William and his wife Kate Middleton, who spoke with frontline workers about the value of public service, and Harry's dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, who spoke out on climate change and children's education, respectively.