Meghan Markle Gives Oprah More Insight Into the Royal Family in Extended Interview Sneak Peek

Silenced? Meghan Markle is describing life under the thumb of the royals in a new extended clip from her highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the video, which aired on “CBS This Morning,” Oprah recalls, “I called you either February or March 2018, before the wedding asking, ‘Would you please give me an interview?’ and you said, ‘I'm sorry, it's not the right time.’”

#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself.



It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.

Meghan told her, “I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have the conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people… sitting there.”

Oprah agreed, adding, “You turned me down nicely and said, ‘Perhaps there will be another time, the right time.’ What is right about this time?”

Markle answered, “So many things… that we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then, it wasn’t my choice to make.”

She continued, “So as an adult, who lived a very independent life, to go into this construct that is different than what I think people imagine it to be, it is very liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege to be able to say, ‘Yes’ and ‘I’m ready to talk…’ to be able to just make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself.”

In an earlier preview, Markle blamed the royals for spreading “falsehoods” about herself and Prince Harry.

Referring to the institution of the royal family as “the Firm,” she said, “I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there's a lot that's been lost already."

Watch!

In the two-hour special, Oprah has a no-holds-barred interview with Meghan, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, and philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Harry eventually joins the interview, discussing their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Harry and Meghan, who are residing in Santa Barbara, are expecting their second child together.

In the lead up to the interview, the royal family has launched an unrelated probe into claims published by The Times that Markle allegedly bullied royal staff members in 2018. Meghan has denied the allegations.