‘Suits’ Executive Producer Defends Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Allegations

Getty Images

Meghan Markle has an ally in former “Suits” executive producer Jon Cowan!

Cowan publicly came to Markle’s defense after a story in The Times of London alleged she had bullied royal staff members in the past.

Buckingham Palace has launched a probe into claims suggesting Prince Harry's wife mistreated aides at their former Kensington Palace home, allegedly driving two members of staff out of the household, while she is said to have undermined the confidence of a third.

After the Duchess denied the accusations, Cowan spoke out about his experience working with her on “Suits.”

In a now deleted tweet, someone wrote, "You know, it is fully within the realm of possibility that BOTH the denizens of Buckingham/Kensington Palace AND the Duchess of Sussex are awful people. We do live in a world no longer constrained by simply binary oppositions."

Cowan shot back, "It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Meghan quit her lead role on the legal drama “Suits” in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry. They wed in 2018 and are currently expecting their second child.

Actress Janina Gavankar has also come to Meghan’s defense, tweeting, “I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: ‘a bully.’ ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free.”

