Celebrities React to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview

Sunday night, Price Harry and Meghan made some shocking confessions about their lives to Oprah Winfrey!

Many big names took to social media to weigh in on the sit-down, including Serena Williams, Bethenny Frankel, Gabrielle Union and Andy Cohen.

Williams, who is a close friend of Markle’s, tweeted, “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced.”

“We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism," Serena emphasized, while acknowledging Markle’s confession that she had had suicidal thoughts while living in England. "The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal.”

Williams added, “I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.”

Frankel trashed Meghan prior to the special airing, but apologized after facing backlash. In response to the outpouring of criticism, she tweeted, “I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

Andy Cohen tweeted, “Fully on the Sussex's side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William - sounds really bad. Also - we need the return of the big Oprah interview."

What does The Firm do now? — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) March 8, 2021 @BrooklynDecker

Meghan Markle had no idea the Queen was different than a Hollywood celebrity? And she never googled Harry? Umm... — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021 @megynkelly

Harry should take Meghan’s last name — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 8, 2021 @SarahKSilverman

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

Not surprised at all by what I’m hearing, just a sad reminder. — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 8, 2021 @mattjames919

It’s true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don’t know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. That’s something we can all remember. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021 @mariashriver

Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776. pic.twitter.com/HskkdczDt6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021 @MeghanMcCain