Abigail Spencer Sticks Up for Meghan Markle: 'She's Been There for Me'

Another of Meghan Markle's former "Suits" co-workers has come to her defense amid complaints of "bullying" lodged by Palace staffers.

Abigail Spencer, Markle's close friend from the series and an attendee of the royal wedding in 2018, posted a long note on Instagram about her personal experience with Markle, praising her as someone from whom "I've learned so much."

Alongside a huggy photo of the friends, Spencer wrote of a time in 2015 when she invited Markle and her co-stars to meet another group of her friends, remembering, "Meg arrived. This incredibly singular beauty danced over to the group, with a huge, easy smile, to warmly greet the table. Meg and I hadn't seen each other in a minute. But when we did, boy oh boy. Picture butterflies trying to hug. After our greeting, she got right to business: getting to know my friends. She was so curious about each of them, relishing the time... with them. Disarming them with her charm and genuine curiosity. I was so touched."

She went on to describe her "on-call friend" as someone who has "modeled nothing but generous professionalism on sets and an even more generous friendship in private. And on that night, she took my friends as her own."

In recounting the things Markle has taught her, Spencer recalled, "The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body. When I’m headed to a new town, there’s a hotel or dinner reservation at the ready, as well as a connection with one of her friends to show me around so I feel less alone."

Getting even more personal, she insisted, "She’s been there for me - and physically held me - in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of... and with. And I have."

Spencer's gushing praise follows "Suits" executive producer Jon Cowan's own support of Markle. He responded to a snarky commenter on Twitter that "the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Meghan quit her lead role on the legal drama “Suits” in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry. They wed in 2018 and are currently expecting their second child.