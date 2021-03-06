Report: CBS Paid $7M+ for Rights to Oprah's Harry & Meghan Interview

Joe Pugliese

Just one day before CBS airs Oprah Winfrey's highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Wall Street Journal reports the network may have paid somewhere between $7-9 million for the right to broadcast it.

CBS licensed the rights from Oprah's Harpo Productions, and will be able to sell it abroad. The network is asking $325,000 for each 30-second ad that will appear during the two-hour special.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan confirmed to the Journal that they were not paid for the sit-down.

A week before the interview was set to air, two promo teasers were released.

In one clip, Oprah asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” In that same clip, Harry tells Oprah, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.” It is unclear if Harry is referring to his mom Princess Diana’s death.

In another clip, Harry tells Oprah while holding Meghan’s hand, “It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Of their decision to tell all to Oprah, Harry says, “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

In another preview, Markle blames the royals for spreading “falsehoods” about herself and Prince Harry.

Referring to the institution of the royal family as “the Firm,” she says, “I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there's a lot that's been lost already."

Buckingham Palace has announced that it is launching a probe after The Times newspaper published new bullying allegations against Meghan. They said, “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement continued.

Markle has denied the allegations.

In a statement to People magazine, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Harry and Meghan, who are residing in Santa Barbara, are expecting their second child.