Tiger Woods Talks Battling His ‘Inner Demons’ During Golf Career

Getty Images

While it is unclear if Tiger Woods will be able to golf again after his scary car crash, he is reflecting on his 20-plus-year golf career in the new ESPN documentary “GOATS.”

In an exclusive clip obtained by People magazine, Woods says golf forced him to compete within himself. He explained, “I have to overcome all my inner demons to perform, 'cause no one's gonna bail me out.”

“It's not like... [you can have] a bad game and just sit out,” Tiger pointed out while referencing baseball and basketball, where players can be substituted. “We're stuck out there by ourselves. And you have to figure it out. And that's the difficulty about our sport, is no one's gonna bail us out."

Recalling when he became “the youngest ever to win” the Junior World Championships at age 8, Woods said, “It got me started on the right path — I had the self-belief that I could do it.”

Woods noted that golf has taught him “how to hang in there, how to grind, how to fight, and [that] self-belief is earned."

Woods’ strong mentality will definitely tested while he recovers from his severe leg injuries.

A source recently noted that Woods has a “long recovery ahead,” telling People magazine, “When he is healed enough, he will need other treatments, including physical therapy. But he is a fighter. If anyone can recover from this, it is him."

As for his future in golf, another insider told the outlet, "He doesn't want his career to end like this. So if there's any way at all that he can continue playing golf, he will."

Over the years, Woods has overcome several injuries, including a ruptured ACL in his left knee and a torn Achilles tendon, to win tournaments like the 2019 Masters.

Just days ago, Tiger “received follow-up procedures” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. His rep shared, “The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits. Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time.”

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked #3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Last week, Tiger was involved in a single-car crash and rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries. Mahajan revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relive pressure due to swelling.”

On Sunday, Tiger tweeted for the first time since the crash. Expressing his appreciation for all the love and support he’s received since his terrifying car accident, Tiger tweeted on Sunday, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."