Celebrity News February 25, 2021
What Tiger Woods Remembers from His Brutal Car Crash
Earlier this week, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash and rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.
Woods reportedly has no memory of the crash, which left him with multiple leg injuries.
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself.”
On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez opened up about Tiger’s state of mind after he arrived at the scene of the crash. Gonzalez told “Today’s” Craig Melvin, “I don’t think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline, it could’ve been shock.”
Gonzalez, who arrived just minutes after a 911 call was made, emphasized, “Again it was very quick, the moment that I arrived from the moment that he rolled over, so I don’t know if he had time to fully assess his injuries.”
Gonzalez noted that Woods showed no signs of impairment after the crash. He said, “At the scene, we’re looking for evidence of intoxication like if there’s an odor of an alcoholic beverage or there’s an open container or prescription medication. At this time we didn’t see any evidence of impairment and anything beyond that in terms of the medical toxicology, I wouldn’t be aware at this time
Villanueva also shut down any possibility that Woods could have been under the influence. During a Facebook Live briefing, he stressed that Woods was “not drunk,” stressing, “We can throw that one out.”
Villanueva called it “purely an accident,” but the cause of the crash is still being determined by investigators. He commented, “They're going to do their analysis with all of the physical stuff they have in their possession, whatever they get out of the vehicle. They'll do an estimation of what the speeds were, the different factors. They'll arrive at a conclusion with what the cause of the accident was and that's where it will end. There will be no citations, obviously there's no crime involved. And it will be an issue of insurance."
Woods is currently recovering at a hospital after undergoing surgery on his legs.
Following his surgery, Tiger is “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”
In another statement, Tiger’s medical team revealed the extent of his injuries. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer and interim CEO, Dr. Anish Mahajan, said, “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relive pressure due to swelling.”