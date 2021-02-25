Christie Brinkley Reacts to Tiger Woods’ Crash, Plus: She Talks Hip Replacement, Botox, and Sculpting Wands

Getty

Christie Brinkley was nearly killed in a helicopter crash 27 years ago in the Colorado mountains, and tells “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “I knew I almost wasn’t here anymore.”

Since that moment, Christie hasn’t taken a moment for granted, adding, “I think my gratitude was intensified after my helicopter crash… and we are so lucky to have each day.”

The accident puts her in a unique position to understand what Tiger Woods could be going through after his horrific car wreck.

She shared, “I’m happy to hear that he’s doing so well… I’m sure it’s very painful, what he’s going through. But I’m sure that his gratitude and his family will help him through.”

Tiger is recovering, and Christie just went through a hip replacement for injuries stemming from the chopper crash nearly 30 years ago.

Brinkley explained why the time was right: “I want to be able to always say yes when the opportunity comes, whether it’s a job offer, a ski trip, I want to be able to seize the day.”

The supermodel also wants to grow old gracefully, and she has a secret weapon: sculpting wands for the face and neck.

“I don’t do Botox in my forehead,” she said. “I did it once. I hated it,” adding, “My wrinkles, I’ve earned them… but if I can make them just a little less noticeable, then that’s what I love.”

She uses a face wand and two different ones for her neck.

Demonstrating one of the neck wands, she said, “It tightens, it firms, it’s, as we say in the company… your neck’s best friend!”