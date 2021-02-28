Tiger Woods’ First Words Since His Scary Car Crash

Getty Images

Nearly a week after his accident, Tiger Woods is breaking his silence!

Expressing his appreciation for all the love and support he’s received since his terrifying car accident, Tiger tweeted on Sunday, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Last week, Tiger was involved in a single-car crash and rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries. Mahajan revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relive pressure due to swelling.”

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself.”

Following the surgery, Woods was “awake” and “responsive.”

Later in the week, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked #3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA, confirmed that Tiger was transferred “for continuing orthopedic care and recovery.” He continued, “On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."

A source noted that Woods has a “long recovery ahead,” telling People magazine, “When he is healed enough, he will need other treatments, including physical therapy. But he is a fighter. If anyone can recover from this, it is him."