Splash News

Sophie Turner has everyone wondering about her relationship with Peregrine Pearson.

While they’ve been dating for two years, Turner sparked breakup rumors by unfollowing her British aristocrat beau.

Sophie also posted a cryptic Instagram that read, “tutto passa,” which in English means, “Everything passes.”

Sophie hasn’t removed photos of Peregrine from her Instagram, though.

In November 2023, romance rumors were swirling about Sophie and Peregrine after they were spotted kissing.

The Sun posted a photo of the “Game of Thrones” alum smooching Pearson at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, although their faces were not visible.

A source shared, “They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

The sighting came months after her ex, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce.

Sophie and Peregrine made it Instagram official months later.