David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Pamela Bach’s Cause of Death Revealed

Weeks after David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach died at the age of 62, her cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County released her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, which confirmed that Bach died from a self-inflected gunshot to the head.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that paramedics found Bach’s body in her home after her family became concerned that they hadn’t heard from her.

Bach didn’t leave a note.

After news broke about her death, David told TMZ, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The couple was married from 1989-2006 and had two daughters, Hayley and Taylor Ann Hasselhoff.

In 2006, Pamela opened up to "Extra" about her contentious divorce with David.