Jessie Buckley Reacts to Royals Being Fans, Dares Them to Watch 'The Bride!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jessie Buckley chatted with “Extra” on the red carpet in London for the premiere of “The Bride!”

She shared, “This is such a love letter to cinema and it's such a love letter. It's really got love in all its kind of capacity at the front of this. And I think it's reinvigorating, you know? I think people come out feeling like they've been in a rave or something, a rave of their hearts."

Buckley also spoke about Maggie Gyllenhaal and how female directors can bring a new language and point of view.

She shared, "I think it's important to have a diverse voice in whatever industry we're in… what’s exciting about reading scripts from women and working with women is that it's a new language. It's a different, new point of view."

Plus, Kate Middleton revealed “Hamnet” made her cry! Is Jessie hoping she will watch this too?

She teased, “Yeah, I dare you!"