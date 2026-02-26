P!nk Claps Back at Carey Hart Separation Reports: ‘Fake News'

Getty

Singer P!nk is shutting down the reports that she is separated from husband Carey Hart.

On Thursday, P!nk took to Instagram to call it “fake news” and “not true.”

She told her followers, “So I was just alerted to the fact that I am separated from my husband. I didn’t know… thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children?”

P!nk and Carey share two kids, Willow Sage, 14, and Jameson Moon, 9.

P!nk brought the attention to “real news” like the Epstein files, the Olympics, and her first nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She added, “Do you want to talk about my accomplishments or my supposed demise?”

P!nk ended her Instagram video, saying, “Trash news, you can do better.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported that P!nk had separated from Carey for the second time.