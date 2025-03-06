David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Dies by Suicide at 62

Getty Images

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, David Hasselhoff’s actress ex-wife, has died at 62, reports TMZ.

Authorities tell the site that Pamela died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She reportedly did not leave a note.

TMZ law enforcement sources add that her family was concerned when they didn’t hear from her. Paramedics then found her unconscious in her home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

David told TMZ in a statement, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The couple was married from 1989 to 2006 and had two daughters Hayley and Taylor Ann Hasselhoff.