Nancy Guthrie: New Security Cam Footage Shows Car Speeding Through Neighborhood

Getty/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy, 84, is still missing nearly a month after she was abducted from her home.

Now, new doorbell camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital from a neighbor's home shows a car speeding down the road just 2.5 miles from Nancy’s Tucson house. The video was recorded at 2:36 a.m., which is minutes after Nancy’s pacemaker last synced with her iPhone.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the neighbors alerted the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department regarding the footage. It is unknown if the video is being used in the investigation.

The site reports that the home with the doorbell cam is on a back road that leads out of Nancy’s neighborhood and is approximately seven minutes from the victim’s home.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told "Extra" in a statement, "Investigators are actively reviewing surveillance video of vehicles traveling in the Catalina Foothills area, including areas farther from the Guthrie residence. We have asked homeowners in the surrounding community to submit any relevant footage. They are asking residents to upload videos here.

The statement continued, "Investigators continue to review hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and we thank those who have already provided video to assist in this investigation."

On Tuesday, Savannah posted a video on Instagram pleading for the return of her mother Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted on February 1.

Guthrie asked that if anyone knows something to please come forward and be a “light in the dark.”

She also announced the family is offering up to $1 million for any information that leads to her recovery.