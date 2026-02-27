Paris Jackson Reunites with Her Mom Debbie Rowe

Instagram

Paris Jackson enjoyed some time with her mom Debbie Rowe this week.

Jackson, the daughter of Rowe and Michael Jackson, shared some mother-daughter pics on Instagram Stories.

In one selfie, Paris wears a Navajo-print fleece jacket, while Debbie wears a plaid hoodie.

In another photo, Jackson wears the same jacket while sporting a baseball cap, while Rowe wears cream-colored top.

Instagram

Jackson included the caption, “Lately.”

Michael and Debbie were married from 1996-1999, welcoming Prince Jackson in 1997 and Paris in 1998. After Michael and Debbie divorced, Rowe gave up custody of the children.

Michael went on to have his son Prince Michael Jackson II, who goes by Bigi, via a surrogate in 2002.

Michael died in 2009, and Paris reconnected with Debbie as a teen.

She told Rolling Stone in 2017, "When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist,” saying she had other women she looked up to, including her grandmother Katherine Jackson.

"By the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing,” Paris said. "It’s more of an adult relationship.”

In 2021, she opened up about Debbie again on “Red Table Talk” saying, "It's cool. Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes — and she really likes country and folk."